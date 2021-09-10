Junior Kaitlyn Carlson, and freshmen Adeline Swanson and Abby Lamers swept the top three spots to lead the St. Croix Central girls’ cross country team to a first place finish at the Somerset Invitational Thursday, Sept. 9.
Carlson won the race with a time of 20 minutes, 50.4 seconds and Swanson was second in 22:15.4 and Lamers placed third in 22:36.
Freshman Emmie Collins gave the Panthers four of the top ten times by placing ninth in 23:23.6 and sophomore Ellie Smith finished 11th in 23:44.5 to give the Panthers a team score of 26. Prescott was a distant second with 78.
Somerset’s girls finished sixth in the seven-team field with 123. Senior Erin Huerta was the top Spartan with a seventh place time of 23:09.7 and junior Mia Olson placed 23rd in 25:13.2 while freshman Ella Olson was 28th in 26:18.8, senior Megan Larse was 31st in 26:30.4 and junior Marissa German placed 34th in 27:25.9.
On the boys’ side, Prescott topped the eight-team field with 38 points and Spring Valley was second with 61, two points ahead of Ellsworth, while St. Croix Central was fourth with 87.
Freshman Maverick Kostrzak led the Panthers with a 13th place time of 19:13.5 while junior Brian Woehrle was right behind in 14th place in 19:33.4. Sophomore Gage Kramer finished 16th in 19:50.5 and sophomore Adam Madlung was 19th in 20:05.6 while senior Hunter Feyereisen placed 25th in 20:53.5.
Junior Ethan Osborne was the top Somerset finisher in 31st place with a time of 21:54.0 while senior Freddie Richert was 32nd in 21:57.5. Junior Kohen Bonnell was 40th in 23:25.2 and junior Connor Grahovac was 45th in 25:42.6 while senior Grant Hoff finished 46th in 26:55.4.
