Scott Farmer was hired as activities director and assistant principal at New Richmond High School at the height of the pandemic in 2020. Now, he’s stepping down to pursue other opportunities.
Farmer said it was a hard decision for him and his wife Connie, as they both appreciated the opportunity to work in the school district. But after using up their remaining vacation days they will be leaving the district at the end of the month for new positions.
Farmer said he was grateful for the opportunity to work in the district the last two years.
“The district and the community should be very proud of what they have here both academically and athletically,” he stated. “I hope our current coaching staff continues the growth we are making in the Big Rivers Conference.”
In his first year as activities director, Farmer helped the New Richmond athletic programs navigate the challenges associated with the pandemic, before overlooking the Tigers high school teams’ transition from the Middle Border Conference to the Big Rivers Conference. The success has been immediate with the Tiger girls’ golf and boys’ track teams winning BRC titles this year, the Tiger softball team finishing second in the conference standings and the football team qualifying for the WIAA playoffs.
Farmer came to New Richmond after 24 years in the Antigo school district. He coached baseball for 20 of those years, including 14 as the Red Robins’ head coach, and guided Antigo to the WIAA Division 2 state championship in 2019.
He had a long list of people he wanted to thank for helping him during his time in New Richmond.
“I want to thank all of the staff and community members that help to make the facilities, events and programs some of the best in the area,” he said. “I also want to thank the district maintenance staff for their dedication to keeping our fields and courts in top notch shape and always ready for competition.”
The search for Farmer’s successor is currently underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.