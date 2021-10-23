Ellsworth’s Ashten Quade scored four first half touchdowns and the St. Croix Central football team couldn’t find a way to prevent Ellsworth’s big plays in the opening round of the WIAA Division 4 regional playoffs on Friday.
Behind Quade, Max Grand and Jack Janke, Ellsworth hit countless big plays in defeating Central, 40-6. Ellsworth, the second seed in the Division 4 bracket, will host third-seeded Osceola next Friday. Osceola knocked off sixth-seeded Altoona 36-6 in this week’s opening round.
Central finishes the season with a 4-6 record. This is the second loss against Ellsworth in three weeks for Central, after a 40-7 loss on Oct. 8.
Central coach John Tackmann heaped praise on the fortitude of his players for making the playoffs in an injury-wracked season. He said seven starters were on the sidelines for last week’s game at Westby, saying that the defensive backfield was especially hit hard by injuries.
Central started the game with a sound plan, trying to keep the ball away from Ellsworth as long as possible. Central took the opening kickoff and held the ball nearly six minutes before giving up the ball on downs. Within moments of Ellsworth getting the ball, Quade was taking it into the end zone. A 24-yard catch by Quade and a 34-yard sweep by Grand put the ball at Central’s two-yard line and Quade was able to get to the edge for the score.
Quade didn’t just do damage on offense. He intercepted a long pass to end Central’s next possession, returning it 38 yards. Quade then took a handoff and sliced through the heart of the Central defense for a 42-yard touchdown.
The pattern was set. Central held the ball as long as it could, attempting to sustain drives with fourth down attempts, instead of punting. No matter how long Central held the ball, once Ellsworth took it, it was turned into quick points. Ellsworth scored three times in the second quarter, the final time with 30 seconds remaining, to build a 40-0 lead by halftime.
It wasn’t until the final minutes of the game that Central had its best drive of the night. A 20-yard run by senior Devin Wasley got the drive started. It was Wasley who got the touchdown, bulling his way in from three yards out with 34 seconds left in the game. For the final possessions of the game on both offense and defense, the Central coaches put an all-senior lineup on the field so the team’s seniors could end their careers together.
When Central’s team returned home from the game, Tackmann went into the weight room and started a clock with a countdown toward next season.
“We’ve got 271 days until we start our contact days in July,” he said.
