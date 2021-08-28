The third and final coaching meeting between Somerset football coach Bruce Larson and his son, Reggie, was won by Reggie’s New Richmond Tigers on Friday.
New Richmond built a 27-0 lead by halftime. Somerset played markedly better in the second half, but couldn’t catch the Tigers, with New Richmond winning 33-14.
This will likely be the last time the Tigers and Spartans face each other with the Larsons as coaches. New Richmond moves to the Big Rivers Conference this season, and Somerset has found a new non-conference opponent, Northwestern, to play in this slot in its schedule for next season.
Friday’s game turned out to be a showcase for New Richmond junior halfback Andrew Trandahl. In the first half, Trandahl used his exceptional speed to blaze through the Somerset defense for touchdowns of 80, 73 and 48 yards. By halftime, the Tigers already had 291 yards rushing, with Trandahl accounting for over 200 of those yards on 11 carries. Brock Unger also scored in the first half, going 46 yards on a jet sweep.
New Richmond finished the game with 422 rushing yards on 41 attempts, averaging 10.3 yards per carry. Trandahl finished with 258 yards.
Reggie Larson said the success running the ball in the Tigers’ first two games will likely result in defenses stacking their defense to stop the run in future games. He said the Tigers have the ability to throw the ball, but haven’t shown it yet.
Somerset had chances in the first half, but couldn’t complete them. The Spartans drove inside the Tiger 5-yard line in the final minute of the first half, but couldn’t complete the drive.
The Spartans had better success in the second half. Somerset halfback Jack Casey and quarterback Rory Hoff both rushed for more than 100 yards, Casey finishing with 115 and Hoff with 108. Casey showed excellent patience in reading his blocks to break some sizable runs in the second half.
Casey scored on a seven-yard run in the third quarter. The Spartans’s final score came on a 21-yard pass from Hoff to Andy Rojas.
Bruce Larson said this is the fourth week that the Spartans are playing a new offense and new defense. He said there’s progress being made.
“There’s so much right now that we don’t really understand on how things tie together,” Larson said. “The concepts of what we’re doing are really solid.” He said he expects the Spartans to show weekly improvement as they learn the nuances of the systems.
Friday marked the tenth anniversary of one of the most memorable games in Somerset football history. On August 26, 2011, Somerset and Bloomer played the longest game in SHS football history, with the game stretching into the five overtimes. Somerset won the game in the fifth overtime, with Gaelin Elmore making a tremendous catch in the corner of the end zone for the deciding score.
New Richmond and Somerset both start their conference seasons next Friday. New Richmond starts its move into the BRC with a game at Eau Claire Memorial, which will be played at Carson Park. Somerset will play at home in its Middle Border Conference opener against Prescott. This will be the second straight game where Coach Larson will face one of his former players. Prescott is coached by Somerset graduate Jordan Hansen.
