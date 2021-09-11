Andrew Trandahl scored on runs of 68, 7, 64 and 35 yards as New Richmond improved to 4-0 overall, 2-0 in the Big Rivers Conference, with a 42-28 victory over Superior Friday night, Sept. 10, in New Richmond.
Trandahl broke free from 68-yards out on the first play of the Tigers’ second possession of the game and scored on a 7-yard keeper out of the Wildcat formation early in the second quarter to give New Richmond a 14-7 lead.
Trandahl’s third touchdown came on a 64-yard run with just over three minutes remaining in the first half to put New Richmond up 21-14, before Kennan Stowers blocked a Spartan punt and Drew Effertz scooped it up and returned it seven yards for a score to give the Tigers a 28-14 lead at the break.
Superior pulled to within seven on its first possession of the second half but Trandahl scored his fourth touchdown of the game on a 35-yard run to make it a 35-21 game after three. Stowers then scored on a 15-yard sweep with 8:25 remaining to widen the gap to 42-21.
Superior got a 62-yard touchdown pass on first down on its ensuing possession and drove to the Tiger 18 yard line with 1:38 remaining but Zane Habisch picked off a pass in the end zone to seal the win.
In other local football action Friday night, Hudson handed Menomonie its first loss of the season, 26-7, and River Falls defeated Holmen 35-20, while St. Croix Central dropped a 25-0 decision to Prescott and Somerset was shut out by Ellsworth 53-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.