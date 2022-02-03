Carson Hinzman is 6-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 270 pounds. But he said he felt about 40 pounds lighter after signing his national letter of intent to Ohio State University Wednesday.
“I’m a small lineman,” he said. “I’m not heavy by any means. But I feel about 40 pounds lighter now,” the St. Croix Central senior said after a signing day ceremony at the high school. “Needless to say, I think I’ll be able to jump a little bit easier in basketball.”
Hinzman’s official signing ended a recruiting process that dates back to his freshman year, and included interest from over 20 of the biggest and best football programs in the country, including Notre Dame, Alabama, Iowa, Penn State, Oregon, Nebraska, Michigan, Louisiana State University, Auburn and his home-state Wisconsin.
With such a major decision ahead of him, he took his time weighing the pros and cons of each offer. While most big-time recruits announced their decisions during the early signing period in December, it wasn’t until Jan. 4, while preparing to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, when he announced his decision to attend Ohio State.
“A lot went into it,” he said. “Obviously I committed a little late, later than most people. But I’m so glad I took the time I did and really found out things. That’s the advice I’d give someone going through this. Whenever it feels right to do, do it. For me, it just took a little bit longer.”
Hinzman is one of the most decorated players in St. Croix Central history, earning all-conference seven times, all-region six times and all-state five times.
This year he was named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School Defensive Player of the Year while earning WFCA All-State honors on both sides of the ball. He was also named the 2021 Middle Border Conference Player of the Year and earned academic all-state honors for having a grade point average above 3.75.
He concluded his high school career by serving as one of the West team’s captains in its 34-14 win over the East team in the nationally televised All-American Bowl, which featured the top 100 high school football players in the nation, Jan. 4 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. He was also one of five finalists for the 2022 All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year Award.
Hinzman grew up rooting for his home-state Badgers, but as his recruiting process went on he said he decided to take a visit to Ohio State last November and was impressed by what he saw.
“I know it’s not the one that some people may have thought, but God has a way of working,” he said. “When we went to Ohio State, I never thought, ‘This might be the place to go,’ but I fell in love with it.”
According to the Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch, Hinzman will be the first Wisconsin native to play for Ohio State since center Jimmie Meckstroth (Wilton) in the 1971 and 1972 seasons, and only the third ever along with George Zavistoske (Racine), who played halfback for the Buckeyes from 1939-1941.
Hizman is expected to play either guard or center for the Buckeyes, and plans to focus his studies on business entrepreneurship, mentioning sports medicine as a possible future. But he’s also excited about competing for a national championship each season.
“They say if you want to be at the highest level, you’ve got to compete at the highest level,” he said. “And they've consistently done that through different coaching changes and different guys. That's what they produce and that's what their standard is, and I think that's one of the biggest reasons why I wanted to go there.”
Now that he’s officially signed, Hinzman said he’s looking forward to getting back to normal, including helping the fifth-ranked St. Croix Central basketball team return to the WIAA State Tournament after making its first-ever state appearance a year ago.
“Now that it's done and it’s over I'm relieved,” he said. “I'm ready to get back to normal football and basketball stuff and just do my thing.
“And I’m excited to get to Columbus,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.