With two week’s remaining in the regular season, the Hudson Raiders find themselves in a three-way tie for first place in the Big Rivers Conference.
Friday’s night’s 31-6 Raider victory over Superior, coupled with Menomonie’s 35-0 blowout win over Rice Lake left the Raiders, Mustangs and Warriors all tied for first place in the BRC at 4-1 each.
Hudson wraps up the regular season with games at New Richmond (3-2) this Friday and home against Chippewa Falls (3-2) Friday, Oct. 15, while Menomonie’s remaining two games are with Eau Claire Memorial (1-4) and Superior (1-4) and Rice Lake faces Eau Claire North (0-5) and New Richmond.
In addition to moving them into a tie for first place, Friday night’s victory over Superior made the Raiders postseason eligible for the sixth straight season.
Tim Hasapopoulos set the tone for Hudson by returning the opening kickoff 92-yards for a touchdown. Jaiden Warner added an 11-yard touchdown run later in the first quarter to stake the Raiders to a 14-0 lead.
A Jack Strong 23-yard field goal and a two-yard touchdown run by Andrew Caples made it a 24-0 game at the break.
Quarterback Carter Mears scored on a 16-yard keeper early in the fourth quarter to extend Hudson’s lead to 31-0 before Superior got on the board with just over five minutes remaining to make the final 31-6.
The Raiders totalled 239 yards of offense with 210 coming on the ground. Warner carried the ball nine times for 65 yards, Caples had 11 carries for 64 yards and Mears ran eight times for 61 yards to lead the balanced attack.
Mears completed 3-of-6 passes for 18 yards, with Spencer Krueger catching two balls for 17 yards and Grant Jamieson one for 14.
Will McDonald led the Raider defense with seven tackles and Reese Thompson and Jacob Hansen had five each while Thompson, Owen Gooder, Evan Tyler and Aiden Tepper-Engh had one sack and one tackle for loss apiece.
