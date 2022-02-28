Bruce Larson, who guided the Somerset High School football team to six state championship game appearances and three state titles in 22 seasons as Spartan head coach, died Sunday afternoon at the age of 58, the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association reported Sunday night.
“We are beyond saddened at the unexpected passing of Bruce Larson,” Somerset Spartan Football announced on its Facebook page. “To say that Bruce made an impact in Somerset is an understatement. As someone once said, ‘Bruce is Somerset.’ The effect he had on generations of kids and adults is immeasurable. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Larson family during this difficult time.”
No cause of death was announced.
Larson grew up on a dairy farm in Spring Valley, where he played high school football for WFCA Hall of Fame coach Bob Thomas. After graduating in 1982, he attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, where he played for another WFCA Hall of Fame coach, Mike Farley.
Larson took his first coaching position in Somerset as an assistant to Brad Nemec in 1987 before being promoted to head coach in 1999. He also taught physical education at Somerset.
Under Larson’s guidance, the Spartans grew into a powerhouse in the Middle Border Conference and reached the state championship game six times, winning three Division 4 state titles in 2002, 2012 and 2014.
In 2014, Larson was named the Wisconsin Coach of the Year and in 2015 he was named the Don Shula NFL National Coach of the Year.
Larson’s two sons– Rocky and Reggie– followed their father’s footsteps into coaching. Reggie Larson has been the head coach at New Richmond High School since 2018 while Rocky Larson completed his second season as head coach at Mayville State University in North Dakota last fall. Both expressed the grief of losing their father with statements on Twitter Sunday night.
“Unbelievable coach but the best DAD! He was my best friend. Words cannot describe how much he will be missed,” Reggie wrote.
“I miss you already Dad. You were the best father anyone could ask for,” wrote Rocky.
In addition to Rocky and Reggie, Bruce Larson is survived by his wife Kelly and daughter McKell.
