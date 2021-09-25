There were mistakes and missed opportunities in New Richmond’s 28-21 loss to Menomonie Friday night at Tiger Stadium. And New Richmond coach Reggie Larson took responsibility for both.
“Absolutely they’re a good team,” he said about the Mustangs. “That's why they're a team that's made the playoffs for 25 years, they find a way to win those types of games and we didn't get it done tonight. And that's my fault. I didn't have our kids ready to go.”
After a track meet of a first half that saw the Tigers go 65-yards in the last 29 seconds to take a 21-20 lead on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Seamus Scanlan to Drew Effertz and Trey Cork’s extra point, the second half turned into a grinder, with most of the action staying between the 20s.
The turning point came when the Tigers came up short on 4th-and-5 near midfield late in the third quarter and the Mustangs went down to get a six-yard touchdown run by Brooks Brewer on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Mustangs tacked on a two-point alley-oop conversion pass to 6-foot, 9-inch Noah Fedderson to take a 28-21 lead.
The Tigers answered with their best drive of the second half as Scanlan converted three first down passes, including a 14-yard completion to Effertz on 4th-and-12 from the Menomonie 17. But two straight runs from the three-yard line were stuffed, and Andrew Trandahl was whistled for intentional grounding out of the Wildcat formation. Then on 4th-and-goal from the Mustang 21, Scanlan’s pass intended for Effertz in the end zone was intercepted with 6:17 on the clock.
The Tigers never touched the ball again, as Menomonie worked its way up the field before taking two knees out of the victory formation at the New Richmond 20 to seal the win.
Again, Larson took full responsibility for the outcome.
“I'm frustrated because I think they know they got away with one that I think we should have had,” he said. “So that part goes on coaching. We probably shouldn't have went for it on 4th-and-5. You could make a million arguments for or against it. But I give a lot of credit to our kids for wanting to make plays and I'm gonna let them do that. I'm sure the analytics would say it's probably a good time to punt, and there may be some other decisions you could probably question. So if anything, I’ve just got to get our kids more ready to go.”
The first half flew by as both teams stayed on the ground while exchanging long scoring drives. The Tigers struck first on a 16-yard touchdown run by Brock Unger before Trandahl scored from three yards out to give New Richmond a 14-7 second quarter lead. The Mustangs answered again but missed the extra point to keep it a 14-13 game in favor of the Tigers before the Mustangs looked like they would take a 20-14 lead into the locker room when they scored with just over 30 seconds remaining.
But the Mustang’s ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, giving New Richmond possession at its own 35-yard line with 29 seconds left. Trandahl then broke free for 48-yards before being pushed out of bounds at the Mustang five with 1.9 seconds remaining, leading to Scanlan’s tying touchdown pass to Effertz and Cork’s go-ahead extra point kick with no time on the clock.
Scanlan finished 10-of-16 passing for 114 yards, hooking up with Unger three times for 60 yards and Effertz four times for 34 yards and a score. Trandahl led the ground attack with 139 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.
Trandahl also had 11 tackles on defense, seven solo, and Ethan Turbeville had nine total stops while Chris Rachner had a sack and tackle for loss.
While Larson said he felt like the Tigers let one slip away, he was also quick to give plenty of credit to Menomonie under first-year head coach Mike Sinz.
“That’s the cream of the crop in the Big Rivers,” he said. “That's the team that wins it year in and year out, I don't care who their head coach is. No disrespect to Joe LaBuda, he obviously gets a lot of credit for it and that's not just going to go away overnight. That's the tradition that he helped build. And that's going to be standing for quite some time because of what he did. So I give those guys a lot of credit. They're physical, and we got punched in the face a little bit tonight. That's Big Rivers football.”
Larson did promise one thing when the Tigers, now 4-2 overall, 2-2 in the BRC, travel to Eau Claire North this week.
“We'll be ready to go next week,” he said.
