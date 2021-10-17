Big comebacks can be incredibly impressive, but they also come with a price.
After trailing Rice Lake 36-14 early in the second half, the Tigers showed incredible scrappiness, cutting the margin to 36-28 late in the third quarter. From there, the Tigers were never able to find the end zone again, losing to Rice Lake 44-28. The loss gives the Tigers a final 4-3 record in the Big Rivers Conference and they finish the regular season with a 6-3 overall record.
With the 6-3 record, the Tigers received the sixth seed in the WIAA Division 2 sectional tournament bracket. The Tigers will open the playoffs next Friday at DeForest, the third seed in the bracket. DeForest finished second in the Badger-Large Conference, with an 8-1 overall record. DeForest’s only loss was a 23-20 setback to undefeated Waunakee. DeForest is a high octane offensive team, having scored 36 or more points in all eight of its victories. DeForest has outscored its opponents 333 to 70 this season.
New Richmond will need to step up its defensive play from Friday’s effort against Rice Lake to contend with DeForest. The Tigers gave up 494 total yards to Rice Lake, 267 on the ground and 227 through the air. It was Rice Lake’s passing game, primarily to receiver Alex Belongia, that caused the most problems. Tiger coach Reggie Larson said that when the Tigers single-covered Belongia, he was unstoppable, despite what Larson thought was good coverage. When the Tigers double-covered Belongia, it made the Tigers vulnerable in the running game.
Rice Lake dominated the first quarter, building a 14-0 lead on passes to Belongia and the skills of quarterback Cole Fenske. Late in the first quarter, the Tiger coaches went to a quick passing plan that worked well after quarterback Seamus Scanlan took a couple big hits early in the game.
Four Tiger receivers caught passes as the Tigers moved down the field for their first score. Drew Effertz caught a five-yard pass at the edge of the end zone for the Tigers’ first score with 9:20 left in the first half.
Rice Lake quickly answered, but the Tigers responded just as quickly. Three Effertz receptions put the Tigers deep in Rice Lake territory and Ethan Turbeville bolted in from five yards out to cut the Rice Lake lead to 22-14.
Rice Lake ended the first half with a touchdown and started the second half with another and the Tigers were suddenly facing a 36-14 deficit. The passing game got the Tigers rolling again. Kennan Stowers produced a 40-yard catch that took the ball deep into Rice Lake territory and Scanlan connected with Effertz for a five-yard touchdown.
The Tiger defense then forced a break. Fenske was hit and fumbled, with Tiger defensive end Trey Cork scooping up the ball, carrying it to the Rice Lake 2. After a penalty, the Tigers scored on a play that showed how far Scanlan has progressed this season. Scanlan was under heavy pressure and ducked under a sack attempt. He kept his poise, scanned to the left sideline, where he found Brock Unger open for a 12-yard touchdown pass. The Tigers had quickly cut the margin to 36-28.
Stowers appeared to have tied the game moments later, but a flag snuffed out the score. Rice Lake tried another pass to Belongia, but Stowers undercut the route and raced more than 80 yards with the interception for a touchdown. The Tigers were called for pass interference on the play, a call that was heavily disputed on the Tiger sideline. The Tigers weren’t hurt by the penalty, because Rice Lake missed a 30-yard field goal seconds later.
The Tigers followed with a long drive, but Belongia stung them again, this time with an interception. The Warriors then used their running game to burn down the clock, scoring with 2:54 left to put the game out of reach.
The offensive line was missing one of its starters and Larson said that was one of the reasons the Tigers couldn’t get their running game to succeed. The passing game stepped up. Scanlan completed 24 of 30 passes for 293 yards. Effertz caught 10 passes for 145 yards.
“Drew has turned into a really nice receiver,” Larson said. “Seamus has gotten better every week.”
