Big plays were the theme of the night in Friday’s game between the Somerset and Osceola football teams.
Unfortunately for the Spartans, their only big play came in the final two minutes of the game, when Osceola already held a 35-0 lead. That Somerset touchdown made the final score, 35-8 in favor of the Chieftains.
The Spartans will complete their 2021 season this Friday when they play at Baldwin-Woodville. The Spartans are 1-5 in the Middle Border Conference and can’t reach the WIAA playoffs. The Blackhawks are 2-4, so a win Friday would likely make them playoff eligible.
In Somerset’s final home game on Friday, the Spartan defense played well for much of the night. But when Osceola found soft spots in Somerset’s defense, it usually resulted in a big play. Those big plays were mainly supplied by the Sedivy twins, Lucas and Jacob, the Osceola halfbacks who found outside running room on several plays.
The biggest example of that came in the middle of the second quarter, when Jacob Sedivy broke free for a 90-yard touchdown, only to have the play nullified by a penalty. On the next snap, the Chieftains went toward the opposite sideline, with Lucas Sedivy scoring on a 95-yard run.
The Spartans made few mistakes in the first quarter, but the mistakes proved costly in the second quarter. The Spartans had a possession that showed some potential, but two holding calls ended it. The Spartans fumbled on their next possession and Osceola turned it into points on a 52-yard touchdown pass.
Osceola didn’t play a flawless game, but the Chieftains’ speed provided any corrections that were needed. Early in the third quarter the Chieftains had a 78-yard touchdown called back on a penalty. Two plays later, they scored on a 77-yard touchdown pass.
For much of the game, Somerset’s best weapon was the punting of senior Jack Casey. He averaged 44 yards per punt and on several occasions, he pinned the Chieftains deep in their own territory.
The Spartans got their only score with 1:30 left in the game. It came when quarterback Rory Hoff lofted a pass down the left sideline, where Caymen Gebheim ran under the pass to score on a 43-yard connection.
Hoff finished the game with 99 yards rushing and the pass to Gebheim was the only major passing connection of the game. The Spartans finished with 160 yards of total offense, compared to 423 for Osceola.
Somerset coach Bruce Larson said he thought the Spartans gave a better showing up front in this game, doing well against Osceola’s option and power attack. He said the Spartans still need to be more aggressive in their play, however.
