The St. Croix Central football program was one of the 25 Wisconsin high school football programs to receive grants to help improve player safety on the football field this coming fall.
The grant comes from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. The WFCA awarded $60,890 in grants to Wisconsin football programs to promote player safety.
Central football coach John Tackmann said he found out about the grant program while attending last spring’s WFCA coaching clinic. Tackmann said most of Central’s football budget goes toward refurbishing helmets and purchasing replacement helmets. He said he’s seen items that he wanted to purchase to promote player safety, but didn’t have money in the budget. So, he applied for a grant.
The coaches applying for the grant needed to have specific items in mind listed in their grant application. Tackmann said the Panthers will be purchasing tackling pits with the money received in the grants. He said the pits look like high jump pits used in track. He said the pits will allow the Central coaches to teach tackling form at full speed.
“When you look at where most injuries come from, it’s injuries from blocking and tackling, and that’s something we couldn’t do at full speed (in practice),” Tackmann said. “The WFCA’s goal is to make the game safer and decrease injuries in high school athletes.”
Tackmann said the Panthers are busily arranging their summer plans. He said the team will hold its contact days in the third week of July, which will include two days of combined practices with the Mondovi team.
