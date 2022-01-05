St. Croix Central senior offensive lineman Carson Hinzman announced Tuesday night that he has committed to continue his academic and athletic career at Ohio State University.
Hinzman, the No. 6 rated offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Wisconsin, chose the Buckeyes over 20 other Division 1 offers, including his home-state University of Wisconsin Badgers.
Hinzman made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday night in San Antonio, Texas where he is preparing to play in this Saturday’s All-American Bowl.
“For the next step in my academic and athletic career I will be going to THE Ohio State University!!!!” Hinzman wrote. “So excited to get to work and play for the BEST FANS IN THE LAND!! LET'S GO WIN A NATTY.”
Hinzman is one of the most decorated players in St. Croix Central history. He was named all-conference seven times, all-region six times and all-state five times.
This year he was named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School All-State First Team on both sides for the ball, including being named the Small School Defensive Player of the Year. He was also named the 2021 Middle Border Conference Player of the Year and earned academic all-state honors for having a grade point average above 3.75.
The 6-foot, 4-inch, 280-pound Hinzman was one of the most coveted recruits in the country and chose Ohio State over 20 other Division I offers, including Wisconsin, Iowa, Penn State, Oregon, Nebraska, Michigan, LSU, Auburn and Alabama. Because the early-signing period has ended, Hinzman can't sign his letter of intent until Feb. 2. He will be the first St. Croix Central graduate to play Division I football.
Hinzman will conclude his high school career by playing in the 2022 All-American Bowl in San Antonio this Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Alamodome. The game features 100 of the top seniors in the country and will be televised live on the NBC Sports Group.
Hinzman is also one of five finalists for the 2022 All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year Award, presented by U.S. Bank, which will be announced during the 2022 All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 7.
The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl includes 496 draft picks, 74 Super Bowl champions, 174 Pro Bowl selections, and 13 Heisman finalists, including Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence.
