A win at Westby on Friday night put the St. Croix Central football team into the 2021 WIAA state playoffs. On Saturday morning, Central found out it has a highly challenging opening draw in the playoffs.
St. Croix Central (3-4 in the Middle Border Conference, 4-5 overall) won at Westby 28-8 on Friday. Central received the seventh seed in the Division 4 sectional bracket. Central will open the playoffs next Friday at unbeaten MBC champion Ellsworth. Ellsworth received the second seed in the bracket. There are four MBC teams in the Division 2 section. Osceola (7-1) is the third seed and will host Altoona on Friday. Prescott (5-4) is the fifth seed and will play at fourth seed West Salem (7-1) on Friday. This is the 14th straight season Central has reached the playoffs.
Central and Ellsworth played last week, when Ellsworth won 40-7.
Central’s boys defeated a team that already locked up a playoff spot when they went to Westby. Westby is the seventh seed in the Division 5 sectional bracket, finishing 4-3 in the Coulee Conference. Westby had beaten Altoona last week. Like Central, Altoona is a triple option team, so the Central coaches expected Westby to play the same defense. Westby didn’t and that caused Central problems early in the game.
“We had to adjust on the fly,” said Central coach John Tackmann.
Fortunately for the Panthers, their defense played well from the start, giving the offense time to make adjustments. The first quarter ended scoreless. Central finally was able to produce the first points when fullback A.J. Holmgren burst through a hole for a 20-yard touchdown with four minutes remaining in the first half.
Sophomore Eli Ponath provided several key plays for the Panthers Friday and one put the Panthers in position to score again before halftime. Ponath returned a Westby punt 35 yards to midfield. The Panthers moved the ball to the 24 with nine seconds left in the half. Sophomore quarterback Caden Wester lobbed a pass to the end zone. Kyle Trainor, who was recently converted to wide receiver, leaped in front of his defender and pulled in the pass for the touchdown.
That score gave the Panthers a huge jolt of momentum, but that was taken away on the opening play of the second half. Westby opened the second half with a successful onside kick. From there, Westby quickly marched 50 yards to score, cutting Central’s lead to 14-6.
Westby then forced the Panthers to punt, but another big play from the defense revitalized Central. Central put on a big pass rush that flushed the Westby quarterback out of the pocket. Central senior linebacker Cayden Goodwin intercepted the pass, giving the Panthers excellent field position. The Panthers quickly turned the turnover into points, with Holmgren using a big hole to break away for a 23-yard score.
Central’s defense bent, but didn’t break on several occasions Friday. The biggest stop came on Westby’s next drive. Westby drove to the Panther 1-yard line. Defensive end Connor Nilssen stuffed Westby’s fourth down run to stop the threat.
The Panthers quickly gave up two points when Westby tackled a Central running back in the end zone on the next play.
After a Central punt was downed at the Westby 1-yard line, the defense produced another big play. Ponath grabbed his second interception of the game, returning it to the Westby 15. With 3:59 left in the game, Ponath scored on a 1-yard plunge to make the score 28-8.
Ponath was making his first start at free safety on Friday. Tackmann said the Panthers have been decimated by injury, especially in the defensive backfield, with five defensive backs sidelined for the game.
“This is our ninth different starting lineup (in nine games),” Tackmann said.
