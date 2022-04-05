Ryan Vang, who was a member of the first Middle Border Conference championship team for the Somerset boys soccer program, has been hired as the new varsity coach for the Somerset girls team.
Vang works as the school nurse at Somerset High School. He has been an assistant coach in the Somerset soccer program since returning to the district in 2020. He was a volunteer coach for several summers previous to joining the staff. Vang is a graduate of UW-Oshkosh. Upon completing college, he worked at the Amery hospital as a registered nurse, before taking the position at the high school.
Vang was a senior on the 2013 Somerset boys team that won the Middle Border Conference title, the first championship in the program’s history.
Vang takes over a program with an experienced core of players. The Spartans finished second in the MBC last season, behind New Richmond, which moved to the Big Rivers Conference for this season. Vang said he expects Baldwin-Woodville and Amery to be the top challengers in Somerset’s efforts to win the MBC title this season.
“I’m looking at this potentially being a big year for us,” Vang said.
The Spartans are in a fortunate position to return all three of their captains. They are senior goalkeeper Charlotte Eichten, forward Erin Huerta and senior defender Megan Larse. All three have been starters pretty much since the beginning of their high school careers.
Vang said he was expecting close to 30 girls to come out for the Somerset team this spring, led by a senior class of eight girls.
“They’ve played together through elementary and middle school,” Vang said of his seniors. “Our seniors have seen it all. They can help the younger classes get some knowledge.”
After not having a season in 2020 and a shortened season in 2021, Vang said the girls are excited to get their season started. After having their season opener at Superior last Friday postponed, the Panthers will now open the season Tuesday, April 5, at Baldwin-Woodville.
