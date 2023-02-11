Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Hudson 51, New Richmond 41

Rice Lake 55, River Falls 52

Somerset 59, Altoona 58

Girls Basketball

Altoona 53, Somerset 45

Amery 72, St. Croix Central 62

Boys Hockey

Gentry Academy 3, Hudson 0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you