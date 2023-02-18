Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Osceola 70, Somerset 55

St. Croix Central 59, Baldwin-Woodville 47

Girls Basketball

Hudson 72, Eau Claire North 41

Menomonie 66, River Falls 33

Rice Lake 61, New Richmond 52

