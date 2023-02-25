Scoreboard

Boys Hockey

Division 1 sectional final

Hudson 3, Superior 1

Division 2 sectional final

New Richmond 3, Amery 2

Girls Basketball

Division 1 regional semifinals

Hudson 69, Eau Claire North 62

Division 2 regional semifinals

La Crosse Central 60, River Falls 48

Tomah 64, New Richmond 35

Division 3 regional semifinals

Somerset 62,Osceola 51

St. Croix Falls 56, St. Croix Central 46

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you