Boys Hockey
Division 1 sectional final
Hudson 3, Superior 1
Division 2 sectional final
New Richmond 3, Amery 2
Girls Basketball
Division 1 regional semifinals
Hudson 69, Eau Claire North 62
Division 2 regional semifinals
La Crosse Central 60, River Falls 48
Tomah 64, New Richmond 35
Division 3 regional semifinals
Somerset 62,Osceola 51
St. Croix Falls 56, St. Croix Central 46
