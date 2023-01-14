Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Hudson 62, Eau Claire North 32

River Falls 73, Menomonie 51

Rice Lake 61, New Richmond 50

Somerset 73, Barron 47

St. Croix Central 79, Amery 53

Girls Basketball

Hudson 70, Eau Claire North 49

Menomonie 57, River Falls 45

Somerset 54, Osceola 37

Boys Hockey

New Richmond 6, Menomonie 0

