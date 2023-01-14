Boys Basketball
Hudson 62, Eau Claire North 32
River Falls 73, Menomonie 51
Rice Lake 61, New Richmond 50
Somerset 73, Barron 47
St. Croix Central 79, Amery 53
Girls Basketball
Hudson 70, Eau Claire North 49
Menomonie 57, River Falls 45
Somerset 54, Osceola 37
Boys Hockey
New Richmond 6, Menomonie 0
