Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Hudson 70, Menomonie 40

River Falls 67, Chippewa Falls 56

Eau Claire Memorial 84, New Richmond 60

Prescott 78, Somerset 72

Osceola 78, St. Croix Central 47

Girls Basketball

Hudson 49, Menomonie 43

River Falls 51, Chippewa Falls 41

Eau Claire Memorial 66, New Richmond 61

Somerset 52, Amery 37

St. Croix Central 59, Arcadia 45

Girls Hockey

Central Wisconsin Storm 4, Western Wisconsin Stars 0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you