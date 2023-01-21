Boys Basketball
Hudson 70, Menomonie 40
River Falls 67, Chippewa Falls 56
Eau Claire Memorial 84, New Richmond 60
Prescott 78, Somerset 72
Osceola 78, St. Croix Central 47
Girls Basketball
Hudson 49, Menomonie 43
River Falls 51, Chippewa Falls 41
Eau Claire Memorial 66, New Richmond 61
Somerset 52, Amery 37
St. Croix Central 59, Arcadia 45
Girls Hockey
Central Wisconsin Storm 4, Western Wisconsin Stars 0
