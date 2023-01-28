Boys Basketball
Somerset 75, Spring Valley 36
Girls Basketball
Hudson 59, Chippewa Falls 29
Eau Claire Memorial 65, River Falls 54
New Richmond 63, Eau Claire North 59
Boys Hockey
Regis/Altoona/McDonnell 5, River Falls 3
Black River Falls 3, Somerset 2 (OT)
Girls Hockey
University School of Milwaukee 5, Hudson 0
