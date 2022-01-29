Girls hockey
Central Wisconsin Storm 4, St. Croix Valley Fusion 1
Western Wisconsin Stars 11, Wisconsin Valley Union 0
Boys Basketball
Hudson 75, Eau Claire Memorial 64
Somerset 61, Amery 48
Girls Basketball
Hudson 56, Eau Claire Memorial 47
New Richmond 55, River Falls 40
Somerset 64, Ellsworth 56
Wrestling
River Falls 46, Menomonie 23
