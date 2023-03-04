Boys State Hockey
WIAA Division 1 semifinals
Verona 4, Hudson 3 (OT)
Boys Basketball
WIAA Division 1 regional finals
Hudson 58, Wausau West 39
WIAA Division 2 regional finals
Rice Lake 55, River Falls 41
WIAA Division 3 regional finals
Northwestern 83, St. Croix Central 74
Prescott 93, Somerset 75
WIAA State Team Gymnastics
Division 1
1. Verona/Edgewood 146.1167; 2. Franklin/Muskego 145.3167; 3. Chippewa Falls/McDonell 140.5000; 4. Hartford Union 139.333; 5. Arrowhead 138.9167; 6. Homestead 137.0667; 7. Janesville Craig 134.3167; 8. Sun Prairie West/East 133.6000; 9. Hudson 128.6333; 10. Menomonee Falls/Germantown 128.3500
Division 2
1. Nicolet 142.7500; 2. West Salem 138.000; 3. Elkhorn Area 137.9167; 4. Mount Horeb 136.0500; 5. West Bend West 135.6667; 6. River Falls 135.3333; 7. Medford/Colby 135.2167; 8. Reedsburg Area 132.6167; 9. Platteville 132.3500; 10. Ashland 129.9333
