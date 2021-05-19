Name and School: Grace O’Brien, Hudson
Sports: Basketball and Softball
Awards/Accomplishments:
Ranked No. 2 in class of 441; Member of 2019 Big Rivers Conference championship softball team and 2021 BRC championship and state runner-up girls’ basketball team; All-BRC softball in 2018 and 2019; All-State softball 2019; Softball team captain in 2019 and 2021 (no season in 2020).
Favorite Sport and why:
I’ve enjoyed both basketball and softball so much throughout my high school career that it is nearly impossible to choose between the two. I’m fortunate enough that I will be continuing my softball career at UW-Madison and I’m super excited for that!
Favorite memory as an athlete:
My favorite memories as an athlete are definitely the ones that the team is together and telling stories and there is non-stop laughing.
Other school activities/clubs:
National Honor Society; Greener Hudson (sustainability club)
Favorite class in school:
AP Research, because I got to spend the entire year trying to figure out how to power a tuner with a guitar using something called piezoelectricity. Piezoelectricity is basically when a material can generate electricity from pressing or bending or some kind of deformation. So that was super interesting and I learned a lot.
Favorite family meal:
Homemade Chicken Pesto Pizza
Plans after high school:
I will study mechanical engineering and play softball at the University of Wisconsin - Madison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.