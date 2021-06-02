Name: Charlie Thibodeau
Sport: Baseball
Awards/Accomplishments:
Varsity Rookie of the Year, 2019
Favorite Sport and Why:
Baseball. It’s fun to see what you can do as a team.
Favorite Memory as an athlete:
Making friends and meeting people from other towns
Other school activities:
Welding Academy
Favorite Class in school:
Welding
Favorite family meal:
Steak
Plans after high school:
Century College for welding and continuing to play baseball in college.
