New Richmond senior Charlie Thibodeau says the best part about baseball is seeing what you can do as a team. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo

Name: Charlie Thibodeau

Sport: Baseball

Awards/Accomplishments:

Varsity Rookie of the Year, 2019

Favorite Sport and Why:

Baseball. It’s fun to see what you can do as a team.

Favorite Memory as an athlete:

Making friends and meeting people from other towns

Other school activities:

Welding Academy

Favorite Class in school:

Welding

Favorite family meal:

Steak

Plans after high school:

Century College for welding and continuing to play baseball in college.

