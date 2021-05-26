Name: James Schutte
Sports: Baseball, Football freshman year
Awards/Accomplishments: Pitched no-hitter vs. Somerset May 21.
Favorite Sport and why:
Baseball is my favorite sport because when I’m pitching I get to compete against the batter one pitch at a time. There is just a feeling you get when you are on that mound that you can’t get anywhere else.
Favorite memory as an athlete:
My Favorite memory would be playing with my friends through all the years.
Other school activities/clubs:
I shoot trap with the new Richmond-Somerset team/ club. Science Olympiad 7th-9th grade. Went to state as an 8th grader with brother Hunter for Bottle Rocketry. Played trumpet in HS band grades 9-10. Powerlifting team 10th grade.
Favorite class in school:
History
Favorite family meal:
Relaxing with my family on a Friday or Saturday night eating pizza rolls and watching movies.
Plans after high school:
I will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to have a degree in physics as well as playing baseball.
