Name: Owen Covey
Sports: Golf and Basketball
Awards/Accomplishments:
Ranked fifth in the state of Wisconsin for the class of 2021. Second at state junior amateur, qualified and played in the 119th Wisconsin State Amateur in 2020, High School golf state appearance as a sophomore, selected for the Ryder cup this summer (July 1-2 at Rush creek, 12 Wisconsin high school players battle 12 from Minnesota).
Favorite sport and why:
Golf is very relaxing and it's a constant battle for roughly four hours.
Favorite Memory as an athlete:
Winning sectionals as a sophomore at my home course (New Richmond Golf Course). In winning sectionals I beat the player who went on to be the state champion that year.
Favorite class in school:
Chemistry. Mr. Ziller, my golf coach, is also my teacher.
Favorite family meal:
Steak dinner and my Mom's lava cake.
