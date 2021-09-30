New Richmond posted the four top scores to earn the team title at the WIAA Division 1 girls golf regional at Troy Burne, and Hudson and River Falls finished second and third, respectively, while St. Croix Central and Somerset both advanced out of the Division 2 regional held at Clifton Highlands Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Lanie Veenendall led the Tiger charge at Troy Burne with a round of 76 to claim the individual regional title. Abbie Ritter fired an 83 to take second and Nora Harris shot 84 to place third while Sydney Nolan and Hudson’s Madison Berg tied for fourth at 86.
The Tigers finished 51 strokes ahead of second place Hudson with a team score of 329. The Raiders totalled 380 and River Falls was third with 408 while Chippewa Falls/McDonnell finished fourth with 415. All four teams advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Troy Burne in Rice Lake.
Hudson’s Olivia Grothaus and River Falls’ Mahlia McCane tied for sixth place in the individual standings with scores of 90 while New Richmond’s Kailey Stevens and River Falls’ Mekinnah Xiong tied for ninth with rounds of 97.
Lauren Parker shot a 98 and Emilia Miller shot a 106 to round out Hudson’s team score while Mollie Schmidt had a 109 and Jenna Bergmanis finished with 112 for the Wildcats.
Prescott takes Division 2 title
Prescott’s Ava Salay edged Somerset’s Ava Pesha by two strokes to claim the individual title and lead Prescott to a 23-stroke victory over St. Croix Central at the Division 2 regional at Clifton Highlands Golf Course in Prescott.
The Cardinals posted a team score of 343 and St. Croix Central was second with 366 while Regis/Altoona was third with 373 and Somerset placed fourth with 400. All four teams advanced to the Division 2 sectional Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond.
Pesha shot a 79 to finish second while St. Croix Central’s Sally Vangsness was third with 83 and Panther teammate Sydney Burgess placed seventh with 92.
Gil Holme shot a 95 and Sarah McHenry shot 96 to round out the Panthers’ team total while Briley Olson scored 100, Isa Fagan had a 110 and Mandy Baillargeon shot a 111 for the Spartans.
The top two teams and the top three individuals who are not members of qualifying teams at next week’s Division 1 and Division 2 sectionals will advance to the WIAA State Tournament Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 11-12, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
