The St. Croix Central girls golf team qualified for the WIAA State Tournament for the third straight season while New Richmond earned its first trip to state since 2018 following sectional play Tuesday, Oct. 5.
The WIAA Girls State Golf Tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 11-12, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison
Panthers fire school record
St. Croix Central shot an 18-hole school record score of 327 to finish right on the heels of defending state champion Prescott at the WIAA Division 2 sectional at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond.
Prescott earned the team title with a score of 318 while St. Croix Central beat Regis/Altoona by 30 strokes to earn the second state qualifying spot. The top two teams and the top three individuals who were not members of qualifying teams advanced.
Central’s 327 team total shattered the old school record by 14 strokes, and was 68 strokes better than their state qualifying score of two years ago, which would have only been good enough for sixth place this year.
Sally Vangsness led the Panthers with a one-over par 73, just one stroke behind sectional champion Ava Salay of Prescott, while Sydney Burgess tied for third with an 80. Gil Holm tied for 10th place with an 86 while Sarah McHenry rounded out the Panthers’ team total with an 88.
Somerset’s Ava Pesha earned one of the three individual qualifying spots with a fifth place score of 83. The Spartans shot 394 as a team to finish fifth.
Tigers take second by two strokes
New Richmond earned its first trip to state by finishing just two strokes behind team champion Tomah at the Division 1 sectional at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake.
Tomah won the team title with a score of 329 while New Richmond was second with 331. Hudson finished fourth with 352 whie River Falls was seventh with 377.
New Richmond’s Lanie Veenendall shot a 77 to finish third individually while teammate Abbie Ritter was part of a five-way tie for seventh place with an 83. River Falls’ Mahlia McCane and Hudson’s Madison Berg and Olivia Grothaus were also part of the five-way tie but were defeated in a two-hole playoff by Onalaska’s Kiya Bronston for the third and final individual qualifying spot.
Nora Harris shot an 84 and Sydney Nolan shot an 87 to round out New Richmond’s team score while Lauren Parker had an 88 and McKenna Zignego scored a 98 for Hudson. River Falls team total included a 95 from Mekinnah Xiong, a 97 from Jenna Bergmanis and a 102 from Aili Lassi.
