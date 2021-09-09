Tuesday’s area golf results followed a familiar pattern with New Richmond maintaining its hold on first place in the Big Rivers Conference and St. Croix Central remaining on Prescott’s heels in Middle Border Conference play.
Tigers’ Nolan medalist at Mill Run
New Richmond had four players finish in the top seven, led by medalist Sydney Nolan, to post a 12 stroke victory over Hudson at Mill Run Golf Course in Eau Claire.
Nolan shot a 42 to finish one stroke ahead of teammate Lanie Veenendall and Hudson’s Olivia Grothaus as the Tigers finished with a team score of 174. Hudson was second with 186 and River Falls placed third with 192.
New Richmond’s Abbie Ritzer, Hudson’s Maddy Berg and River Falls’ Mahlia McCane all tied for fourth place with rounds of 44 while Tiger Nora Harris and Wildcat Mekinnah Xiong tied for seventh with 45.
Hudson got a 49 from Lauren Parker and a 50 from Mimi Miller to round out its team total while River Falls’ Aili Lassi contributed a 50 to the Wildcat’s team total and Riley Schmidt shot 53.
BRC play will continue Thursday, Sept. 9, at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake.
Central takes second on home course
St. Croix Central matched its lowest 9-hole team score from last year with 180 but it wasn’t enough to beat defending MBC champion Prescott at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond.
The Cardinals had four players in the top six, led by medalist Ava Salay, to finish 17 strokes ahead of the Panthers. Somerset, with Ava Pesha posting a second place score of 39, was third as a team with 189.
Sally Vangsness led St. Croix Central with a fourth place score of 41 and Sydney Burgess finished in a three-way tie for sixth with 45 while Sarah McHenry placed ninth with a 46 and Gil Holme tied Somerset’s Isa Fagan for tenth with 48.
The Panthers also got a 49 from Janessa Olson and Briley Olson shot 49 for Somerset while Mandy Baillargeon shot 53 and Serenity Slayton scored 59 for the Spartans.
The next MBC mini-meet is Thursday, Sept. 9, on Prescott’s home course Clifton Highlands.
