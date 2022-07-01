The 2022 Green Bay Packers Road Trip will be making a stop in Hudson Thursday, July 14.
The community event will be held in conjunction with the annual Pigskin Picnic hosted by the Hudson Benchwarmers booster club and include a visit from Packer President/CEO Mark Murphy and current and former Packer players Tramon Williams, Mike Neal, James Starks, Tony Moll, Jason Spitz, Daryn Colledge.
The night’s festivities will kick off with the Pigskin Picnic beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a VIP Packers meet and greet from 6-6:45 p.m.
A Packers’ stadium-wide event will be held from 6:45-7:30 p.m. with the Pigskin Picnic activities and on-field challenges continuing until the event concludes at 9 p.m.
Concessions, a food truck, face painting, games, inflatables, and silent auction will be held throughout the night.
Tickets are $5 presale and $7 at the gate. VIP packages and sponsorship opportunities are also available as well as souvenir t-shirts. All proceeds will support Hudson Activities.
Hudson activities director Aaron Moen said one of the initial funding initiatives is to replace the Raider Stadium video scoreboard, which was damaged in a storm in the fall of 2021. Moen said the school plans to use the opportunity to upgrade the scoreboard with more current technology and a slightly larger size to improve the experience for a wide range of users and events.
Visit hudsonraiders.org for more information.
