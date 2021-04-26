Softball-- Hudson vs. River Falls, 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, Hudson Grandview Park
It will have been 705 days since the Hudson softball team played its last game but the Raiders are still the defending Big Rivers Conference champions and take on a young River Falls team that is looking to break out of the conference cellar for the first time since 2014. Hudson enters the season opener with a 14-game conference winning streak.
Track and Field-- Hudson Triangular, 4 p.m. Friday, April 30, Hudson Raider Stadium
Hudson welcomes River Falls and Eau Claire North to town for the first track and field meet of the season. Hudson’s girls’ team and the River Falls boys enter the meet as defending conference champions.
Baseball-- New Richmond vs. Hudson, 11 a.m., Saturday, May 1, New Richmond Citizen Field
New Richmond and Hudson square off as nonconference opponents for the final time before the Tigers move into the Big Rivers Conference for the 2022 season.
