Baseball
River Falls vs. Hudson, 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 at Grandview Park in Hudson and 5 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at First National Bank of River Falls Field
The Wildcats and Raiders square off in an early-season Big Rivers Conference home-and-home series as they jockey for position in the Big Rivers Conference standings. River Falls is the defending BRC champion from 2019 and enters the week 1-1 in conference play while Hudson is off to a 3-1 start.
Girls Soccer
River Falls at Hudson, 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 11, Hudson’s Raider Stadium
The defending Big Rivers Conference champion Raiders are off to a 2-0 start, both conference wins, while the rival Wildcats’ enter Tuesday night’s game 1-0-1 in the BRC, 3-0-1 overall.
Track and Field
New Richmond Middle Border Conference Quad, 4:15 p.m., Thursday, May 13, New Richmond High School
New Richmond hosts its first track and field meet of the season when the Tigers go up against Middle Border Conference foes St. Croix Central, Baldwin-Woodville and Osceola on their home track.
