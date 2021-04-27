April showers rained down on the Hudson and New Richmond track and field teams in their season-opening dual meet Tuesday, April 27, in Hudson.
The Tiger boys posted 12 first place finishes on their way to a 92-54 victory over the Raiders while Hudson girls came out on top of the Tigers by a score of 86-46 while a light, but steady rain fell throughout the meet.
Andrew Trandahl and Kennan Stowers were both double winners for the New Richmond boys. Trandahl won the 100 meter dash in 11.03 seconds and the 200 in 22.91, while Stowers took the 400 meter dash in 52.48 seconds and cleared 20 feet, 3.25 inches to win the long jump.
The Tigers also got wins from Max Blader in the 800 meter run in 2 minutes, 6.7 seconds, Andrew Doehrmann in the 1600 in 4:51.78 and Cale Bishop in the 3200 in 9:43.21.
Thomas Casey contributed a first place time of 16.91 seconds in the 110 meter high hurdles while Alex Jarchow won the high jump with a leap of 5-feet, 8-inches.
Holden Luetkens led the Hudson boys with winning throws of 42-04 in the shot put and 110-05 in the discus. Gabe Dougherty cleared 10-feet to win the pole vault and Alex Ewig cleared 42-1 to win the triple jump while Lucas Holter took first in the 300 hurdles in 48.35 seconds.
Haley Loewe, Audrey Hatfield and Molly and Mikayle Kallenbach all won two events each to pace the Hudson girls. Loewe took first in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:25.9 and the 800 in 2:28.41, and Hatfield took first in the shot put with a toss of 40-3 and won the discus with a throw of 114-3.
Molly Kallenbach sprinted to first place times of 13.21 seconds and 27.92 seconds in the 100 and 200 meter dashes, respectively, while Mikayla Kallenbach cleared 14-6.5 to win the long jump and 31-3 to win the triple jump.
Ellla Carstensen added a winning time of 53.07 seconds in the 300 hurdles and Izzy Hufhes cleared 7-feet in the pole vault while the 4x100 meter relay team of Ava Wilber, Mikayla Kallenbach, Amber Robey and Molly Kallenbach combined for a first place time of 53.14 seconds.
New Richmond’s girls got wins from Addie Zinck in the 100 high hurdles in 17.76 seconds, Angie Blinderman in the 400 in 1:04.74, Barb Kling in the high jump with a leap of 4-10, and the 4x200 meter relay team in 2:05.08.
