St. Croix Central's Jack Sundeen

St. Croix Central’s Jack Sundeen steals second base as Somerset shortstop Jimmy Siggens fields the throw in the fifth inning of the Panthers’ 9-2 victory over the Spartans Tuesday, May 4, at Mike Fern Field in Hammond. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo

Every week, we will share some of our favorite sports photos from the previous week's events. If you have any photos that you'd like to submit for consideration, please submit the photos to bburrows@orourkemediagroup.com

Photos of the week May 3-9

1 of 5

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you