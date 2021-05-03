Baseball-- St. Croix Central vs. Somerset, 5 p.m. Tuesday May 4, Somerset Mike Fern Field
The Panthers and Spartans will renew their Middle Border Conference rivalry after splitting their two conference games in 2019.
Girls Soccer-- Hudson vs. Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 4, Hudson Raider Stadium
Hudson’s girls soccer team will begin defense of its 2019 Big Rivers Conference championship when it kicks off the 2021 season at home against Chippewa Falls.
Girls Soccer-- New Richmond vs. Somerset, 7 p.m., Thursday, May 6, New Richmond High School
The 2019 Middle Border Conference champion Tigers will play their first game in two years against the rival Spartans, whose only two conference losses two years ago came against New Richmond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.