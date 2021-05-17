Baseball
Somerset vs St. Croix Central
The Spartans will look to avenge a 9-2 loss to the Panthers from earlier in the season as the second half of the Middle Border Conference schedule gets underway.
Details: 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, Somerset Larry Forest Park
Track and Field
St. Croix Central Middle Border Conference Quad
The Panthers will go head to head with New Richmond, Ellsworth and Prescott in their first home track meet of the season.
Details: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, St. Croix Central High School
Track and Field
Hudson Big Rivers Conference Quad
River Falls and Hudson meet on the track for the second time this season at a Big Rivers Conference quad hosted by Hudson. Hudson’s girls’ team and the River Falls boys are the defending conference champions.
Details: 4 p.m. Friday, May 21, Hudson Raider Stadium
