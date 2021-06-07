Track and Field
Big Rivers Conference Championships
After no champions were crowned in 2020 due to the pandemic, Hudson’s girls enter this year’s BRC Championship Meet as the four-time defending conference champions while the River Falls boys will be trying to win their third straight BRC title.
Details: Monday, June 7, 4 p.m. Hudson High School
Track and Field
Middle Border Conference Championships
New Richmond will compete in its final Middle Border Conference meet before moving into the Big Rivers Conference next season while Somerset and St. Croix Central will be among the teams trying to catch them.
Details: Tuesday, June 8, 4 p.m., Amery High School
Girls Soccer
New Richmond vs. Menomonie
The Tigers, the No. 3 seed in their WIAA Division 2 regional, will host No. 6 Menomonie in a regional semifinal with the winner advancing to face either No. 4 Holmen or No. 5 Tomah for the regional title Saturday, June 12, at the home of the highest remaining seed.
Details: Tuesday, June 8, 7 p.m., New Richmond High School
