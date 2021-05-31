Boys Golf
WIAA Division 2 Regional
St. Croix Central and Somerset will be among the ten teams looking to advance to the Division 2 sectional in Black River Falls June 8. The top four teams and the top four individuals who are not members of qualifying teams will move on.
Details: 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, Somerset Bristol Ridge Golf Course
Girls Soccer
River Falls vs. Hudson
Two of the top teams in the state meet up again for the second time this season with Big Rivers Conference title implications on the line. Hudson enters the game ranked No. 4 in the state in Division 1 while River Falls is No. 10 in Division 2.
Details: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, River Falls Wildcat Field
Baseball
St. Croix Central vs. New Richmond
The local Middle Border Conference rivals meet for the second time this season in a Saturday morning game in Hammond. The Panthers took the first matchup 7-0.
Details: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, Hammond Mike Fern Field
