For the first 16 minutes of the WIAA Division 1 state boys hockey championship game in Madison Saturday, third-seeded Madison Edgewood had defending champion Hudson on its heels.
But then Brody Dietz threaded a long pass to Mathew Mauer just outside the blue line, Mauer made a nifty move to beat an Edgewood defender and slid the puck across the slot to Zach Kochendorfer, who one-timed it into the upper half of the net while crashing to the ice to give Hudson a 1-0 lead.
From that point on, the old Raiders were back.
Hudson survived a second period flurry that saw Edgewood tie the score twice in a 26-second span before pulling away for a 6-2 victory and claim its second straight state title and seventh in program history.
“This feels amazing,” senior co-captain Ben Parent said as he clutched the state championship trophy. “I can't describe any other feeling I've ever had in my life. We have a great, great group of guys and I wouldn't want to do it with anybody else. I'm never gonna forget these memories.”
Kochendorfer’s goal came with 20 seconds left in the first period after the Raiders had been outshot 8-2 by the Crusaders. Hudson coach Davis Drewiske said it was just what the Raiders needed, and credited goalie Aiden Tepper-Engh with keeping it a scoreless game up until that point.
“Yeah, that was huge,” he said. “It was not a great period by us so you’ve really got to tip your cap to Aiden early on there. He made some huge saves. If he wasn't on his game early, it could have been a much different game because it took us a little bit to find our game. We weren't getting enough pucks to the net early on that first period. But that goal at the end of the period settled us down.”
The Raiders controlled play early in the second period and didn’t allow an Edgewood shot for the first seven minutes before the Crusaders got the tying goal at the 9:45 mark. It was the first of four goals scored in just under four minutes that ended with the Raiders leading for good 3-2.
Just 19 seconds after the Crusaders tied it, Carson Strapon kept the puck on a 3-on-2 rush and rifled it in from the high slot to give the Raiders a 2-1 lead. The fans didn't even have a chance to sit down before Edgewood scored seven seconds later to tie the score again, 2-2.
The Raiders got the go-ahead goal on a Mauer wrister from down low at the 13:24 mark of the second before Mears regained control of his whiffed wrister and scored on his second attempt with 1:55 remaining in the period to make it a 4-2 game after two.
Drewiske said the Raiders were just trying to survive the dizzying final seven minutes of the second period.
“There was a while there where we were just trying to keep them focused on the next shift,” he said. “That puck is bouncing around all over the place and there were a couple bad bounces and weird bounces for each team. So you just try to have that mindset of focusing on the next shift. I don't think anybody was breathing easy. You know the next goal is really important and there's a long way to go. But I thought that our depth and just our relentless attitude and forecheck and pressure paid off there.”
Max Giblin snuck a shot under the Crusader goalie’s arm 3:08 into the third period to extend Hudson’s lead to 5-2 before Reese Richardson stuffed one between the left pad and pipe at 6:47 to make the score 6-2.
Hudson killed off a pair of penalties late, including 28 seconds of 5-on-3 play, before getting to celebrate their second straight state title and sixth in program history in their 13th state tournament appearance.
“This is where we expected to be,” Mears said. “This is where our standard is, and we hope to keep it here for years to come.”
After being outshot 8-3 in the first period, the Raiders went on to outshoot the Crusaders 24-14 for the game.
Hudson finished the season 26-3-0 overall while Edgewood ended with a record of 25-4-0. Two of the Crusaders' losses came against the Raiders, 7-2 in the season opener Nov. 26 and 6-2 in Saturday’s state title game.
Against Wisconsin opponents, Hudson posted a record of 24-1, allowing a total of 22 goals in those 25 games. They outscored their opponents 37-4 in their five postseason games while holding their playoff opponents to 7, 12, 12, 1 and 14 shots on goal.
“We just have a great work ethic, and we've grown up with great coaches who have always pushed us to take whatever's thrown at us,” Parent said. “So I'm just really appreciative of everything we've done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.