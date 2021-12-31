The Hudson boys hockey team had a score to settle with Gentry Academy Thursday at Gornick Arena. And that score ended up being 5-0.
Less than three weeks after suffering their only loss of the season in a 7-4 setback to Gentry in Vadnais Heights, the Raiders got some revenge on their home ice two days before the new year.
Five different Raiders scored goals and Aidan Tepper-Engh stopped all 18 shots he faced as Hudson improved to 8-1-0 on the season with a 5-0 victory over the Stars.
Ben Parent started the scoring with a power play goal from the high slot midway through the first period, assisted by Oliver Schroeder and Alex Pottratz.
Carter Mears netted an unassisted goal 2:27 into the second period and Brody Dietz found the back of the net just over a minute later to extend the Raider lead to 3-0. Matthew Mauer and Zach Kochendorfer assisted on the play.
Brayden Hess made it a 4-0 game at the 10:47 mark of the third period, assisted by Kochendorfer and Mears, before Reese Richardson finished the scoring with an empty-net goal with just over four minutes remaining.
The Raiders outshot Gentry 31-18 in the win.
The top-ranked Raiders will return to Big Rivers Conference action Tuesday, Jan. 4 at home against Rice Lake and visit Eau Claire North Thursday, Dec. 6 before a nonconference game against Holy Angels Saturday, Jan. 8, in Richfield, Minn.
