Top-ranked Hudson got two goals from Alex Pottratz and the Raiders validated their No. 1 state ranking with a 4-2 victory over No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday night, Jan. 20, at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire.
The game not only featured the top two teams in the state but also the top two teams in the Big Rivers Conference, and with the victory gave Hudson sole possession of first place in the BRC with a record of 8-1-0. Memorial, who slipped into a second place tie with third-ranked Eau Claire North at 7-2-0, had won 11 straight games since losing to Hudson in early December.
Hudson jumped on the board just over two minutes into the game when Matthew Mauer found the back of the net with an assist from Zach Kochendorfer. Carter Mears added a power play goal with 1:40 remaining in the period, assisted by Mauer and Max Giblin, to put the Raiders up 2-0 after one.
Memorial got a power play goal early in the second to cut the gap in half but Pottratz extended Hudson’s lead to 3-1 at the 12:26 mark with assists from Carson Strapon and Brody Dietz.
Pottratz’s second goal of the game, a power play tally 4:31 into the third period, came with assists from Oliver Schroeder and Harrison Ross and pushed Hudson’s lead to 4-1 before the Old Abes made the final 4-2 with a power play goal midway through the third. Hudson converted two of its three power play opportunities while Memorial was 2-for-4.
Hudson goalie Aiden Tepper-Engh stopped 20 shots as the Raiders outshot the Old Abes 31-22.
Hudson, now 13-3-0 overall, will host River Falls (7-10-0, 1-8-0) Tuesday, Jan. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.