Hudson scored three goals in a span of just over two minutes to break the game open and go on to a 7-0 victory over Stevens Point in a WIAA Division 1 boys hockey sectional semifinal Wednesday night at Gornick Arena.
The victory was the second straight playoff shutout, and 13th of the season for the top-ranked Raiders and sends them to the sectional final against Superior Friday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m. in Chippewa Falls. The Spartans defeated Chippewa Falls 4-3 in their sectional semifinal Wednesday night.
Hudson led Stevens Point 2-0 after one period of play thanks to goals by Carter Mears and Brayden Hess.
It was still a 2-0 game late in the second period before Alex Pottratz found the back of the net at the 14:05 mark. Pottratz struck again just 1:13 later Carson Strapon scored with 22 seconds remaining in the period to push the Raider lead to 5-0 after two.
Hess scored his second goal of the game midway through the third and Oliver Schroeder scored an unassisted goal with 1:49 remaining to make the final 5-0.
Hudson goalie Aiden Tepper-Engh stopped all 12 shots he faced to record his ninth shutout of the season as the Raiders outshot the Panthers 32-12.
