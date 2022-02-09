After giving up an early goal to fifth-ranked Eau Claire North Tuesday night in Hudson, the top-ranked Raider boys hockey team responded with five unanswered goals to defeat the Huskies 5-1 and clinch at least a share of their second straight Big Rivers Conference title.
The victory gives the Raiders a record of 12-1-0 in conference play while Eau Claire Memorial is second at 11-2-0. Hudson can wrap up the BRC title outright with a victory at last-place Menomonie Thursday night while Eau Claire Memorial wraps up its conference schedule at New Richmond (4-9) Thursday.
Eau Claire North struck just 35 seconds into Tuesday night’s game at Hudson when Gabe Bestul poked home the rebound of the Huskies first shot of the game by Caden Sutter. But it was all Hudson after that.
The Raiders tied the score when Mathew Mauer took the puck behind the net and found Carter Mears in the high slot for his team-high 18th goal of the season at the 8:15 mark of the opening period. Zach Kochendorfer also earned an assist on the play.
Kochendorfer scored from in close less than two minutes later, with assists going to Mears and Brody Dietz, to give Hudson a 2-1 lead after one.
Brayden Hess scored twice in the second period– at the 10:39 mark assisted by Dietz and Max Giblin, and with 35 seconds left in the period with Ben Parent and Reese Richardson assisting– to extend the Raider lead to 4-1.
Brecken Meyer’s power play goal 5:09 into the third period was assisted by Alex Pottratz and Harrison Ross and made the final 5-1.
Hudson goalie Aiden Tepper-Engh finished with 13 saves as the Raiders outshot the Huskies 27-14.
Following their BRC finale Thursday at Menomonie, the Raiders, now 19-3-0 overall, will wrap up the regular season at home against Gentry Academy Saturday at 2 p.m. at Gornick Arena. Hudson and Gentry split their previous two meetings this season with Gentry taking a 7-4 decision Dec. 11 in Vadnais Heights and Hudson earning a 5-0 victory Dec. 30 at home.
The Raiders will open postseason play as the No. 1 seed in their sectional against either No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids or No. 9 D.C. Everest in a regional final Thursday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. in Hudson.
