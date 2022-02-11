The Hudson boys hockey team checked the first box on its list of goals for the season by clinching the Big Rivers Conference title with a 7-0 shutout of Menomonie Thursday night in Menomonie.
The top-ranked Raiders dominated the Mustangs, putting up five goals in the first period while finishing with 62 shots on goal to finish on top of the BRC standings with a record of 13-1-0.
Zach Kochendorfer got things started by scoring just 30 seconds into the game and Mathew Mauer followed at the 3:15 mark before Reese Richardson scored 95 seconds later to stake Hudson to a quick 3-0 lead. Brayden Hess and Harrison Ross scored 35 seconds apart near the end of the period to make it a 5-0 game after one.
Junior defenseman Oliver Schroeder scored his first career goal in the second period to push Hudson’s lead to 6-0 before Gannon Blaiser made the final 7-0 with a goal in the third.
Mauer picked up two assists to finish with a three-point night and Kochendorfer and Richardson added an assist each while Carter Mears assisted on two goals. Sam Bonhus stopped all 12 shots he faced to record his fourth shutout in four starts this season.
Hudson, now 20-3-0 overall, will wrap up the regular season at home against Gentry Academy Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Raiders will open postseason play as the No. 1 sectional seed against either No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids or No. 9 D.C. Everest in a regional final Thursday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. in Hudson.
