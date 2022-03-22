This side of the state showcased some of the best high school hockey in Wisconsin this season, and for proof you don’t need to look any further than the list of area players named to the 2021-22 Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association (WHCA) All-State teams.
Three of the top six teams in the final Division 1 coaches poll were in the Big Rivers Conference, including top-ranked and repeat state champion Hudson, while five Middle Border Conference teams finished in the top six in Division 2. Hudson led the all-state selections with seven players honored while Somerset had three and New Richmond had one.
Five of Hudson’s seven all-state honorees are repeat selections, led by senior defenseman Max Giblin, who was named to the WHCA All-State First Team for the third straight season. Giblin also received the final Wisconsin Prep Hockey Davis Drewiske Award, given to the top defenseman in the state each season and named after Raider head coach and former University of Wisconsin and National Hockey League player Davis Drewiske. At Drewiske’s request, the award will be named in honor of former Eau Claire Memorial and Badger star Jake McCabe beginning next season.
Giblin dished out a team-high 35 assists from his blue line position while scoring 11 goals to finish second on the team in scoring with 46 points. Thirteen of his 35 assists came on the power play.
Joining Giblin on the WHCA All-State First Team were Raider senior forwards Mathew Mauer and Zach Kochendorfer, and sophomore defensive partner Brody Dietz. All three are repeat selections to the first team.
Mauer led the Raiders in scoring this season with 47 points on 16 goals and 31 assists, while Kochendorfer tallied 18 goals, including a team-high six game-winners, and 26 assists for 44 points. Dietz contributed 10 goals and 17 assists while anchoring a Raider defense along with Giblin that limited opponents to just over 17 shots and 1.4 goals per game.
Earning second team all-state honors for Hudson were senior forward Carter Mears, senior defenseman Ben Parent and sophomore goaltender Aiden Tepper-Engh.
Mears earned all-state honors for the second straight season after scoring a team-high 21 goals, including 10 on the power play. He also dished out 18 assists to finish with 39 points.
Parent was another key member of the Raider defense while contributing five goals and 11 assists on offense, while Tepper-Engh went 17-3-0 between the pipes with seven shutouts, a 1.60 goals against average and .918 save percentage. He was also one of five finalists for the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Kirk Daubenspeck Award as the top goalie in the state.
Junior forward Carson Strapon, who totaled seven goals and 11 assists for Hudson, received all-state honorable mention along with Somerset senior forwards Antonio Gomez and Owen McDonough, Somerset junior defenseman Brock Sawicki, and New Richmond junior defenseman Easton Schmitt.
Gomez led the Middle Border Conference in goals scored this season with 35 and total points with 60 for an average of 2.5 points per game, and McDonough tallied 16 goals and a team-high 31 assists for 47 points, while Sawicki totaled six goals and 28 assists for 34 points. His 28 assists were second on the team behind McDonough.
Schmitt finished the season with four goals and 14 assists from the blue line for the Tigers.
In addition to the WHCA All-State honors, Hudson senior Reese Richardson received the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Adam Burish Award. The award is presented annually to an unsung hero for his team and is named in honor of Burish, who played his high school hockey at Madison Edgewood and collegiately at the University of Wisconsin before going on to a 10-year NHL career.
Giblin named BRC Co-Player of Year
Giblin headlined a list of seven Hudson players named to 2021-22 All-Big Rivers Conference teams by sharing the BRC Co-Player of the Year honor with Eau Claire Memorial’s Payton Platter.
Giblin, Mauer and Kochendorfer all earned spots on the All-BRC First Team and Tepper-Engh, Dietz and Mears were named to the second team while Parent received honorable mention.
New Richmond’s Schmitt also earned All-BRC Honorable Mention along with Tiger teammates Ben Hahn, Reece Hubmer and Brock Unger, and River Falls goalie Jayden Serene.
Hudson coach Drewiske shared the coach of the year honor with Eau Claire North’s Ryan Parker.
Hudson went 13-1 in BRC play this season on its way to winning the WIAA Division 1 state title for the second straight year with an overall record of 26-3-0.
Five Spartans named All-MBC
Five Somerset Spartans were named to 2021-22 All-Middle Border Conference teams, led by all-state picks Gomez, McDonough and Sawicki. All three were named to the All-MBC First Team while seniors Corey Rose and Noah Bailey received honorable mention.
Baldwin-Woodville’s Dominic Hite was named the MBC Player of the Year while Hawks’ coach Lucas Trickle was named coach of the year. Baldwin-Woodville claimed the MBC title this season with a record of 8-1-1 while Somerset was second at 7-1-2. The Hawks, who defeated the Spartans 6-3 in the sectional title game, finished the season ranked No. 3 in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 2 poll while Somerset was No. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.