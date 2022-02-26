It may have gotten a little dicey at the end, but the Hudson boys’ hockey team was able to check another box off it’s list of goals Friday night in Chippewa Falls.
The defending state champion Raiders opened up a 4-0 third period lead on their way to posting a 5-2 victory over Superior for their second straight WIAA Division 1 sectional title and sixth in the last seven years.
Hudson’s victory seemed in the bag before the Spartans scored two goals in a 1 minute, 5 second span late to make things interesting, but Carter Mears’ second goal of the game into an empty net with two minutes remaining sealed the deal.
“We knew they were going to find a way to stick around and make it interesting there at the end,” Raider coach Davis Drewiske said. “We kind of lacked a little bit of intensity in the last five minutes but stuck with it and we’re sectional champions.”
The victory sends the Raiders to the WIAA State Tournament for the 13th time in school history, where they will be looking for their sixth state championship. It came over a storied Superior program that has made 39 trips to state and won 13 state titles, the last coming in 2015.
Hudson dominated play early but had just one goal to show for it when Carson Strapon knocked home a rebound of an Alex Pottratz shot at the 9:33 mark of the first period.
The Raiders scored four goals in the second period but just two counted. Mears made it a 2-0 game when he poked the puck away from a Superior defender on the forecheck and sniped a shot from the right circle at the 7:21 mark.
Hudson spent the rest of the second period mostly on the power play as frustration started to mount for the Spartans, and Brody Dietz capitalized on a 5-on-3 power play with a wrister from the left circle at the 12:22 mark to make it a 3-0 game.
Dietz scored again on a carbon-copy shot two minutes later with the Raiders on another power play but the goal was waved off. Harry Ross then appeared to score on a wrister from the right side but the referees again ruled no goal and the score remained 3-0 at the end of two.
Max Giblin’s goal two minutes into the third period gave Hudson a seemingly comfortable 4-0 lead but the Spartans netted a power play goal with 4:22 remaining, and poked in another goal off a scrum in front with 3:17 left and suddenly it was a 4-2 game.
Following a Superior timeout with just over two minutes remaining the Spartans pulled their goalie for an extra skater but weren’t able to get off a shot before Mears tucked the puck into an empty net to make the final 5-2.
Hudson will be joined at state by Notre Dame Academy, who defeated Neenah 7-2 in the Section 2 final Friday night, and Edgewood, 5-1 winners over Waunakee in Friday night’s Section 3 final. University School of Milwaukee will play Brookfield Saturday night in the Section 4 final and the seedings for state will be announced on Sunday.
Drewsike said the Raiders have worked hard all year to get back to state, but they still have one more box to check.
“We’ve got to keep getting better,” he said. “I think we can still get better and that's always got to be something you’re working for. We’ve got a week off now before we play at state so we’ve got to take advantage of that week and get ready to play next Friday.”
The WIAA Division 1 semifinals will be played Friday at 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. at Alliant Energy Center in Madison with the state championship game scheduled for Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m.
