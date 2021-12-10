Hudson fired 60 shots at River Falls’ goalie Jayden Serene but could only slip four past the junior while remaining undefeated with a 4-0 win over the Wildcats Thursday night, Dec. 9, in River Falls.
Hudson outshot River Falls 17-2 in the first period but led just 1-0 on a goal by Mike Mauer shortly after a Wildcat power play had expired at the 12:09 mark. Reese Richardson and Ben Parent assisted on the goal.
Carson Strapon scored 21 seconds into the second period off assists from Alex Pottratz and Brody Dietz to make it a 2-0 game before Matthew Mauer netted a power play goal at 10:35 with assists from Carter Mears and Parent.
Dietz made it a 4-0 game with an assist from Pottratz with 1:31 remaining in the second period before Serene and the Wildcats held the Raiders scoreless in the third despite being outshot 20-3.
River Falls managed just 8 shots on goal, which were all handled by Raider goalie Sam Bonhus for his first career shutout, while Serene finished with 54 saves.
Hudson improved to 5-0-0 with the victory, 3-0-0 in the Big Rivers Conference, and will play a nonconference game against Gentry Academy Saturday, Dec. 11 at TCO Sports Garden in Vadnais Heights, Minn.
River Falls dropped to 2-3 overall, 0-3 in the BRC, and will return to action Thursday, Dec. 16, at Rice Lake.
