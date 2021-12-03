After scoring just two goals in their first two games– both losses– the New Richmond boys hockey team exploded for 11 goals in its first win of the season Thursday night in River Falls.
Ten of New Richmond’s 11 goals came in the final two periods after clinging to a 1-0 lead after one. The Tigers outshot the Wildcats 65-16.
Brock Unger opened the scoring 1 minute, 41 seconds into the game with assists from Ben Hahn and Matthew Unger and the Tigers led 1-0 after 17 minutes despite outshooting the Wildcats 21-7.
But the dam burst in the second period with the Tigers scoring five times, including twice on a five-minute power play, to open up a 6-0 lead. New Richmond led 9-0 before the Wildcats got on the board with a goal by Andrew Amundson, assisted by Wyatt Bell, at the 7:17 mark of the third.
Brock Unger finished with two goals and three assists for the Tigers and Catcher Langeness also had a five-point night with a goal and four assists while Hahn assisted on three goals and scored one. Reece Hubmer finished with two goals and an assist and Tucker Erickson scored two goals while Matthew Unger and Bjorn Bahneman had a goal and assist each.
Also tallying points for the Tigers were Trent Dorenbush with three assists, Easton Schmit with two, and Kadyn Campeau and Zaylin Sweet with one each.
The Tigers went 4-for-10 on the power play as the Wildcats racked up a total of 41 penalty minutes on 11 infractions.
River Falls goalie Jayden Serene made 45 saves in just over 40 minutes and Luke Linehan made nine saves the rest of the way while New Richmond’s Blake Milton stopped 15 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.