The New Richmond hockey team scored early and often in its WIAA Division 2 regional final Thursday night against Webster/Siren/Frederic/Luck/Grantsburg. And it resulted in a 15-2 victory over the Blizzard to advance to next week’s sectional semifinal against Amery.
The second-seeded Tigers scored nine goals in the first period while outshooting the Blizzard 63-9 for the game, including 25-1 in the first 17 minutes.
Nine different Tigers scored goals, with Brock Unger and Zaylin Sweet each registering a hat trick. Gage Fox and Reece Hubmer tallied two goals each and Catcher Langeness had a goal and four assists while Easton Schmitt, Malaki Pethes, Thomas Smallidge and Steven Chapman had a goal apiece.
Starting goaltender Blake Milton stopped the only shot he faced in the first period before being replaced by Andrew Glocke, who stopped six of the eight shots he faced the rest of the way.
The Tigers will host third-seeded Amery in a sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Amery defeated sixth seeded Medford/Rib Lake 12-0 in their regional final Thursday night.
(0) comments
